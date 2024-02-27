GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Raised by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $115.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

