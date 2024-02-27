Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives $3.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GROY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

