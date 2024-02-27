Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 175000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration and evaluation assets company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. It also holds interest in the Nevada Rand project situated in Mineral County.

