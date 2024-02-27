GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 736,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,179 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GoodRx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

