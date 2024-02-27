Graham (NYSE:GHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $692.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $706.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.52. Graham has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $749.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

