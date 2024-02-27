Graham (NYSE:GHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Graham Stock Performance
Shares of GHC opened at $692.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $706.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.52. Graham has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $749.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.
Graham Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
