Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

