Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.85. Gray Television shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 294,157 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

