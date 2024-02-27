Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Great Ajax stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.97. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

