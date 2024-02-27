Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

GDYN stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.