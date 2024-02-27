Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Grosvenor Capital Management has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,734.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000 in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.