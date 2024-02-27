Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 3656019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
Guild Esports Stock Down 7.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About Guild Esports
Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.
