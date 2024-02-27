Guild of Guardians Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,295.25 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $70.16 million and $273,295.25 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

