Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $30,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

