Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

