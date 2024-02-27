HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

HDB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 837,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,744. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

