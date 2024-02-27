H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Raised to $63.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $54.77 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

