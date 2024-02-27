Head to Head Comparison: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) vs. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolus and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolus presently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -34.11% -507.42% -32.41% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolus and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evolus and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $148.62 million 5.44 -$74.41 million ($1.11) -12.73 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Evolus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Evolus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It serves self-pay aesthetic healthcare market. Evolus, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

