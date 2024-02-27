Head-To-Head Contrast: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $22.68 billion 12.42 $854.00 million $0.52 338.49 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 2 25 0 2.93 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus price target of $179.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 3.77% 5.73% 4.66% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

