Head to Head Review: Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) & Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company and Aileron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 16 0 2.84 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus price target of $663.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.05%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Aileron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $34.12 billion 21.49 $5.24 billion $5.80 133.07 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million N/A N/A

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 15.36% 51.22% 9.94% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -83.80% -72.25%

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., and PRISM BioLab Co.,Ltd. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

