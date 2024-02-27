HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $90.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.