Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,374 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 0.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $48,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,465. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

