Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 105.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 498,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 255,854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 117.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

PEAK stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.