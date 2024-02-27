Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

