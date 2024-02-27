Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.