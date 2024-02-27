Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.87. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 769,079 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 8.9 %

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

