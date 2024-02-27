Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.
NASDAQ HSIC traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,435,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
