Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $77.95 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 756,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,083,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.57.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

