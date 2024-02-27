Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

