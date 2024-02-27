HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06 on March 28th

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HICL opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.03. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.60 ($2.05).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Bane bought 32,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £45,325.12 ($57,490.01). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

