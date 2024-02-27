Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,960 ($24.86) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.81).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

LON:HIK traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,001 ($25.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,703. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,901.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,938.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,775.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.