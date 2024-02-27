Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,960 ($24.86) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.81).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
