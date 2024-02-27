HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

HireQuest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HQI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,653. HireQuest has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $181.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at HireQuest

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,277.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HireQuest by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

