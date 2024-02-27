Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.60

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 3067442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.96).
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2,207.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
