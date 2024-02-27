Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.60

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 3067442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.96).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2,207.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.