H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
