Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) vs. Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Financial Analysis

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hub Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globavend and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A Hub Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Hub Group has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Globavend.

This table compares Globavend and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globavend N/A N/A N/A Hub Group 3.99% 10.56% 5.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globavend and Hub Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globavend N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hub Group $4.20 billion 0.66 $167.53 million $2.61 16.78

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Summary

Hub Group beats Globavend on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 750 independent owner-operators, and 4,600 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2022, it owned approximately 48,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 750 refrigerated, 53-foot containers; and leased approximately 225 dry, 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

