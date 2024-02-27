Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.