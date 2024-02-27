i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

IIIV has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of IIIV opened at $21.88 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

