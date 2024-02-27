IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $36.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

