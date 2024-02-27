IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.52% of IDEX worth $82,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.36. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

