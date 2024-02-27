Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $259.75 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

