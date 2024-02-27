Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 93.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 30,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $828,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 73.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.93. 77,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,506. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average of $244.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

