ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.05. 502,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,786,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.