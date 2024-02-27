Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $78.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

