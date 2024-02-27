Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.79

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 185021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Inhibrx Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,140,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 385.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,210,720 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $23,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $10,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

