Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

