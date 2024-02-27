Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $235.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.11.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

