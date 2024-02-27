Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $27.66 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

