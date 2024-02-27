Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lowered by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

