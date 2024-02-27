InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,148.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,215 ($78.83).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.45) to GBX 6,000 ($76.10) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

IHG stock opened at GBX 8,680 ($110.10) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a one year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49). The company has a market capitalization of £14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,486.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,468 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,590.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,477.01%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

