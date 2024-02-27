Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Interface updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Interface by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

