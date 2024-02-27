International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.7 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

IMXI stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $677.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $24,203,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

